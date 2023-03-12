Left Menu

Mangaluru Airport handles more passengers in first two months of the year

One of the factors driving this growth is the restart of tourism after the pandemic.Being the second busiest airport in the country, Mumbais Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport CSMIA recorded nearly 8.44 million passenger movements in January-February this year.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-03-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 21:58 IST
Mangaluru Airport handles more passengers in first two months of the year
  • Country:
  • India

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), the second busiest airport in Karnataka, handled 2,00,527 national and 92,290 foreign travellers in the first two months of the calendar year.

The MIA had handled 1,38,510 domestic and 56,506 international passengers in the corresponding two months of the previous calendar year, thus effectively ensuring that MIA handled 97,801 more passengers in the first two months of this calendar year, a release from the Adani-run MIA said here Sunday.

With more routes and airports opening, the development of airports has improved increasing the country's investment opportunities while simultaneously increasing job prospects, the release said.

All seven Adani airports saw an increase of 92 per cent in domestic and 133 per cent in international travellers. There has been a rise in the number of domestic flights by 58 per cent and international flights by 61 per cent.

The air traffic jumped by around 100 per cent compared to the previous year, taking the number to pre-pandemic levels with more than 14.25 million passengers using these airports during the last year.

This upward trend is expected to continue and it is anticipated that the number of trips people will take in a year will increase. One of the factors driving this growth is the restart of tourism after the pandemic.

Being the second busiest airport in the country, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded nearly 8.44 million passenger movements in January-February this year. CSMIA witnessed nearly 2.22 million international and 6.22 million domestic passengers.

The first two months also saw a huge rush at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad. It had 1.74 million domestic passengers flying in and out of the airport. Its international traffic recorded 2,83,379 travellers.

Jaipur is the 11th busiest airport in the country. Jaipur International Airport (JIAL) recorded nearly 0.95 million passenger movements. JIAL experienced significant growth, with nearly 69,300 international passengers and around 0.88 million domestic passengers.

Being the busiest airport in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) recorded nearly 1.04 million passenger movements in both months. CCSIA witnessed a fruitful first two months with nearly 1,36,880 international and around 9.03 lakh domestic passengers.

Considered the gateway to Northeast India, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport has flights to and from 32 domestic and two international destinations. It recorded a footfall of 9,02,694 passengers, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding months last year.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded 2,99,850 and 2,99,770 domestic and international footfalls. The airport has connectivity to ten domestic and 12 international airports.

The growth in traffic is proof of Adani Airports' attempts to promote passenger confidence through initiatives like e-gates, barcode scanners, friendly and cooperative ground staff, Pranam Service, free Wi-Fi, retail and F and B stores and automated parking systems.

The rise in passenger traffic was driven by positive sentiments among air travellers and a strong surge due to the festive holiday season, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023