China firmly committed to opening up despite external factors: Premier Li
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 09:18 IST
China's new Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that the country still remains a global investment "highland" and is firmly committed to opening up no matter how the external situation changes.
China will further open its doors and improve its business climate and services, Li said.
