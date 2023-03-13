Left Menu

China firmly committed to opening up despite external factors: Premier Li

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 09:18 IST
China firmly committed to opening up despite external factors: Premier Li

China's new Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that the country still remains a global investment "highland" and is firmly committed to opening up no matter how the external situation changes.

China will further open its doors and improve its business climate and services, Li said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

