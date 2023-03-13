French civil aviation authority warns of widespread disruption on March 15 due to strikes
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 23:09 IST
France's DGAC civil aviation authority warned on Monday of widespread disruption at the country's airports on March 15 due to a planned nationwide strike to be held in protest against the government's plans to raise the French retirement age.
The DGAC added in a statement that it had asked airlines to cut back their programme of planned flights from Paris' Orly airport on March 15 by 20%.
