French civil aviation authority warns of widespread disruption on March 15 due to strikes

France's DGAC civil aviation authority warned on Monday of widespread disruption at the country's airports on March 15 due to a planned nationwide strike to be held in protest against the government's plans to raise the French retirement age.

The DGAC added in a statement that it had asked airlines to cut back their programme of planned flights from Paris' Orly airport on March 15 by 20%.

