French civil aviation authority warns of widespread disruption on March 15 due to strikes

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 23:09 IST
France's DGAC civil aviation authority warned on Monday of widespread disruption at the country's airports on March 15 due to a planned nationwide strike to be held in protest against the government's plans to raise the French retirement age.

The DGAC added in a statement that it had asked airlines to cut back their programme of planned flights from Paris' Orly airport on March 15 by 20%.

