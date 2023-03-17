Himachal to exploit renewable power potential to be a green state by 2026

The Himachal Pradesh government will exploit renewable power potential to be a 'green energy state' by 2026 and set up solar power projects and Battery Energy Storage System Project to strengthen its electricity supply system. A target of starting new solar energy projects with a capacity of 500 MW has been set for 2023-24, and two Panchayats in each district will be developed as Green Panchayats on a pilot basis, said Chief Minister while presenting the budget for the next fiscal.

Youth will be given a 40 per cent subsidy to set up solar power projects for capacity ranging from 250 KW to 2 MW on their own or leased land, and electricity generated from these projects will be purchased by the State Electricity Board.

Himachal will be developed as a 'Model State for Electric Vehicles' free from noise and pollution, and in the first phase, the national and state highways will be developed as green corridors for electric vehicles. The private bus and truck operators will be given a 50 per cent subsidy with a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh for the purchase of e-buses, while a 50 per cent subsidy would also be available for setting up charging points.

Emphasis will be on replacing the maximum number of diesel buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation with e-buses, and Rs 1,000 crore would be spent for replacing 1,500 buses with e-buses in a phased manner. A new e-bus depot will be set up in Nadaun and Shimla (local) depot will be converted into an e-bus depot in a phased manner.

Green Hydrogen will be promoted in the state to make Himachal a leading Green Hydrogen based economy and a Green Hydrogen policy will be formulated while stimulus will be given to exploit hydropower.

Parvati-II, Tidong-I, Shelty Masrang and Lambada hydropower projects with a capacity of 1,000 MW will be completed in 2023-24 and work on Renukaji Dam Project, Chanju III, Deothal Chanju, Suni Dam and Dugar projects will be started during this year, the chief minister said.

