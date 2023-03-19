Two kids among 8 hurt in two-vehicle crash on Yamuna Expressway

Eight people, including two children, suffered injuries after two cars crashed on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Saturday night, police said.

Both the cars were on the carriageway from Agra to Noida when the accident took place around 9.30 pm, a police spokesperson said.

''The accident took place on the Yamuna Expressway under the Dankaur police station limits, leading to injuries to eight passengers who were onboard the two cars. The injured were later sent to hospital in an ambulance,'' the spokesperson said.

Those injured have been identified as Om Prakash Goyal (60), Mukesh Saini (32), Lata Devi (57), Prashant Goyal (26), Pankaj (35), Shalu Goyal (32), the police said.

There were two children aged six and two years who got injured in the crash, the police said.

The two cars, both Maruti Ertiga, were registered in Rajasthan and Delhi, according to the police.

The damaged vehicles have been removed from the expressway, the police said.

