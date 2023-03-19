Left Menu

MP: 25 injured as Gujarat-bound bus overturns after falling off culvert in Ujjain

We have filed a case of rash driving against the bus driver, who is being treated at the district hospital, Mishra said.

At least 25 persons were injured, two of them seriously, when the Gujarat-bound bus they were travelling in overturned after falling off a culvert in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said on Sunday. The accident occurred late Saturday night, he said. ''Nearly 25 passengers were injured, two of them critically, when the bus on its way to Rajkot from Indore fell off a culvert on Bhuki Mata Bypass after picking up passengers from Ujjain,'' Collector Kumar Purshottam told PTI over phone.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital, the Ujjain collector said.

Most of the victims had visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to offer prayers, police said.

Mahakal area City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Omprakash Mishra said initial investigation suggested that the bus with around 35 passengers on board was being driven in a rash manner. After the bus overturned, its front wheels and engine got separated from the vehicle, he said. The bus skidded off the road and fell 8-feet down before turning turtle, he said, adding that the incident took place at a blind turn, which is an accident-prone area.

''We have filed a case of rash driving against the bus driver, who is being treated at the district hospital,'' Mishra said.

