Left Menu

Bharat Gaurav train leaves for Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-03-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 11:27 IST
Bharat Gaurav train leaves for Arunachal Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train taking travellers on a specially designed ''North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati'' was flagged off from here on Friday for its onward journey to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh.

The train, a specially designed tour to cover the Northeastern states of India, arrived here on Thursday as its first destination after it began its journey from Delhi's Safdarjung station on March 21.

The train was virtually flagged off by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Rao Saheb Patil Danve, an official release said on Saturday.

NF Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta and other senior railway officials were present at the Guwahati railway station during the flagging-off ceremony.

The tourists during their first halt here visited the Kamakhya Temple followed by Umananda Temple and a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra.

Besides Guwahati, the train will cover during its 15-day tour Sivasagar, Furkating, and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

Bharat Gaurav is the first such tourism special train for the north-eastern states and it is in line with the Government of India's initiative ''Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'' and ''Dekho Apna Desh''' to promote domestic tourism, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023