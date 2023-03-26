Centre approves nearly Rs 700 cr for NH widening project in KarnatakaCentre approves nearly Rs 700 crore for NH widening project in Karnataka '

The Centre has approved a sum of Rs 698.08 crore for the widening of the Belur to Hassan section of NH373, with the addition of paved shoulders, in Karnataka, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday. ''This project, executed under the NH(O) Annual Plan 2022-23 (Package-II), will be carried out in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, '' he tweeted.

