Chhattisgarh: Two girls killed, four injured in hit-and-run accident

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 26-03-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 16:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two girls were killed and four injured after a speeding dumper truck ran over them in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Bataupali village on Sarangarh-Saraipali road this morning when the victims were walking to a pond for a bath, an official said.

Six children from Sidar family were walking on the side of the road when the speeding truck ran over them and escaped, he said.

Kavita (10) and Anju Sidar (15) died, while Rakhi Sidar (10) sustained serious injuries and was referred to Raigarh medical college for treatment, he said.

Three other girls suffered minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after being administered preliminary treatment, the official said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver and efforts are on to trace him, he added.

After the incident, villagers blocked Saraipali-Raigarh highway and demanded action against the driver and compensation for the kin of the deceased children.

The protestors also vandalised some vehicles and were later pacified by the police and administration officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

