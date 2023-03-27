Israel's main labour union to strike if PM doesn't halt judicial plan

Israel's main labour union on Monday threatened a nationwide strike if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not halt a planned judicial overhaul. Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut labour federation that represents hundreds of thousands of workers, issued the ultimatum amid expectations that Netanyahu would be making an announcement regarding the fate of the overhaul.

"Bring back the country's sanity. If you don't announce in a news conference today that you changed your mind, we will go on strike," Bar-David said. Israeli media reported that takeoffs from Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion International Airport have been suspended.

