China Halts Use of U.S. and Israeli Cybersecurity Software Amid Security Concerns

Chinese authorities have instructed domestic businesses to cease utilizing cybersecurity software from approximately twelve U.S. and Israeli companies due to national security concerns, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The U.S. firms impacted include Broadcom-owned VMware, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet, while Check Point Software Technologies represents the affected Israeli companies. Concerns center around the potential for the software to collect and transmit confidential information abroad, the sources indicated.

Neither the Cyberspace Administration of China nor the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology responded to requests for comment, and the mentioned companies also did not provide statements. This development reflects China's broader efforts to replace Western technology with domestic solutions amid intensified trade and diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China.

