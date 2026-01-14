Left Menu

China Halts Use of U.S. and Israeli Cybersecurity Software Amid Security Concerns

China's recent directive to discontinue the use of U.S. and Israeli cybersecurity software arises from national security concerns. This move, amid heightened tech rivalry, particularly affects companies like VMware and Check Point. Observers note China's ongoing strategy to replace Western technology, fearing it could be exploited for foreign intelligence operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:48 IST
In response to national security concerns, Chinese authorities have instructed local companies to cease using cybersecurity software from about a dozen U.S. and Israeli firms. This development is part of China's broader strategy to minimize reliance on Western technology amid growing tech tensions with the United States.

The companies affected include well-known U.S. firms like VMware, owned by Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet, as well as Israeli entities such as Check Point Software Technologies. Reports suggest China fears these products could be used for espionage by transmitting confidential information abroad.

The ban arrives as China and the U.S., already embroiled in a trade truce, prepare for a pivotal visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing. The issue highlights the deepening tech rivalry and underscores China's intent to bolster its domestic tech sector by reducing dependency on potentially vulnerable foreign software.

