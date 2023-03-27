Train traffic between France and Belgium interrupted, affecting Eurostar, Thalys trains

High-speed train traffic between France and Belgium was interrupted on Monday, affecting Eurostar, TGV and Thalys, after a train touched an overhead wire used to provide current, Belgian rail management company Infrabel told Reuters.

High-speed trains travelling through Belgium were being redirected to non-high-speed train tracks for approximately four hours until Infrabel managed to make one of its two high-speed train tracks accessible again, allowing trains to use the track at a normal pace except around the area where the accident happened. Infrabel could not confirm when the two high-speed tracks can be used by trains at full speed again over the entire line.

Thalys said several trains scheduled for Monday afternoon will be cancelled due to the interruption and that customers will be informed if their train is affected. Eurostar was not immediately available for comment.

