Three devotees killed in road crash in UP's Fatehpur

A mini-truck carrying devotees rammed into a stationary container truck in this district on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring another 12, police said.

SHO of Kotwali police station Amit Mishra said the accident took place on Kanpur-Prayagraj highway near Bhitaura bypass in the morning.

Keshraj (80), his wife Lakhraji (75) and relative Shivkumari (45) were killed in the accident, Mishra said.

He added that 12 people were injured in the accident, and the condition of two of them is serious. All the injured have been taken to Kanpur for treatment.

Mishra informed that the devotees were residents of Amethi district, and had returned from Satna district of Madhya Pradesh after having a 'darshan' of the Goddess at Maihar.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

