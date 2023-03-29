Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki India crosses 25 lakh units milestone of cumulative exports

The 2.5 millionth landmark vehicle is a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, shipped from Gujarats Mundra Port to Latin America, the company said in a statement. Today, Maruti Suzuki stands strong as the number one exporter of passenger vehicles from India, Takeuchi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 13:16 IST
Maruti Suzuki India crosses 25 lakh units milestone of cumulative exports
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said it has crossed the 25 lakh units milestone of cumulative exports since starting overseas shipments in 1986-87.

The company, which started exports with shipments to neighbouring markets like Bangladesh and Nepal in 1986-87, said it currently exports to nearly 100 countries, including markets in Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The 2.5 millionth landmark vehicle is a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, shipped from Gujarat's Mundra Port to Latin America, the company said in a statement. ''The landmark export of 2.5 million vehicles stands as a testimony to India's manufacturing prowess. This feat demonstrates Maruti Suzuki's resolute commitment to the Government of India's flagship Make-in-India initiative, and furthering the government's efforts to enhance vehicle exports,'' Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said. Maruti Suzuki's first big consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987. ''Maruti Suzuki started exports way back in FY 1986-87. Since then, our vehicles have earned acceptance and appreciation of global customers for their high quality, superior technology, reliability, performance, and affordability. ''Today, Maruti Suzuki stands strong as the number one exporter of passenger vehicles from India,'' Takeuchi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023