Left Menu

European stocks get tech lift, UBS climbs on naming Ermotti as CEO

European shares rose on Wednesday, echoing an upbeat mood in Asian markets following Chinese tech giant Alibaba's break-up plans, while strong outlook from chipmaker Infineon and a CEO change at Swiss bank UBS further aided the mood. The benchmark STOXX 600 index rose 0.7%, largely in line with gains in Asian equities.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 14:43 IST
European stocks get tech lift, UBS climbs on naming Ermotti as CEO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

European shares rose on Wednesday, echoing an upbeat mood in Asian markets following Chinese tech giant Alibaba's break-up plans, while strong outlook from chipmaker Infineon and a CEO change at Swiss bank UBS further aided the mood.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index rose 0.7%, largely in line with gains in Asian equities. UBS Group AG gained 1.7% after the lender announced that Sergio Ermotti will take the helm to steer its takeover of smaller peer Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse climbed 1.4%, while financial services and banking indexes rose between 0.8% and 1%. "I can see why the market has stabilised and it's true that there are some slightly comforting factors. The Fed (bets) have been repriced down quite aggressively in the past few weeks and investor positioning is very defensive," said Vincent Chaigneau, head of research at Generali Investments.

"But what is going to dominate is cyclical deterioration and aftershocks from the banking stress. It's very likely that we see a credit crunch with bank lending standards tightening much further." The benchmark STOXX 600 was headed for monthly losses, with banks set for a nearly 16% slump after the collapse of two U.S. mid-sized lenders and the takeover of Credit Suisse fuelled concerns about the health of the banking sector.

Still, signs of economic resilience and hopes of major central banks nearing the end of their monetary tightening cycle put the STOXX 600 on course for quarterly gains. German consumer sentiment is set to nudge up in April as energy prices have relented somewhat from record highs, though a full recovery is not in sight anytime soon, a GfK institute survey

showed .

Germany's Infineon climbed 4.8% after the chipmaker raised its outlook for both its fiscal second quarter and the whole of 2023. The wider tech index climbed 1.7% to lead sectoral gains, with other semiconductor stocks, including STMicroelectronics and AMS, also rising despite a downbeat forecast from U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology.

Aroundtown fell 4.8% to a fresh record low after the German real estate company reported a full-year net loss of 457 million euros and said it was suspending dividend payout due to market uncertainties. Mercedes-Benz slipped 1.9% after news Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund is planning to reduce its stake in the German luxury carmaker via the sale of 20 million shares.

Meanwhile, the retail index slid 0.9% following a cautious outlook from British fashion retailer Next.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023