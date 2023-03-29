Vitra AI's Co-founder & CEO, Satvik Jagannath felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023. Satvik Jagannath, Co-founder & CEO of Vitra AI, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Satvik responded, "Thank you so much for this honor. It is truly humbling to be recognized among such an accomplished group of young leaders and change-makers. I believe that the work we are doing at VitraAI is critical in advancing the field of Translation and its potential to transform industries and societies for the better. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my team at VitraAI for their hard work and dedication, without which this recognition would not have been possible. I am also grateful to Times Group for organizing this event and providing a platform to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions of leaders. Thank you again for this honor, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries and make the world a better place." In today's world, content is the way of communication, and social media has enabled people to communicate with millions of people seamlessly.

Everyone creates world-class content; whether it's a $100 billion enterprise or an influencer with just one follower on YouTube or Instagram. But all of them struggle to reach more people. One of the biggest problems they face is the language barrier. Video is the most dominant content type on social media, and its views are growing exponentially. To reach more people you need to translate videos. Translating a video is a very cumbersome and time-consuming. As it is not an easy process, people skip video dubbing, eventually resulting in lesser reach. Vitra.ai solves this problem by translating videos, images, podcastsand text to 75+ languages using AI with just 1click. Using Vitra.ai, content can be translated 100 times faster than many other manual processes in the world, thereby serving the needs of fast-paced digital marketing teams.

The organisation's AI is context-aware, making it one of the most advanced technologies in this space. The proprietary technology has been applied for patents. Vitra.ai also has human-like voices which make AI video dubbing a near-human dubbing outcome. Vitra.ai has helped 50+ large enterprises and 5000+ SMEs to scale their content to reach millions of people. Some of the top enterprises in the segments of BFSI, E-commerce, Media (News & OTT), FMCG etc., in India, the US, and the Middle East are their customers. The company will be expanding operations to Europe later this year.

Vitra.ai has also launched a B2C product, called Translate.video which is focused on Influencers, Content Creators, and SMEs, where they have 5000+ users from 60+ countries signed up and using the product. Translate.video was the 4th best product in the world when it was launched on ProductHunt and 1st best product in the AI & Marketing topics. Vitra.ai's latest technology is Website Translation, which includes the translation of all content formats like blogs, articles, landing pages, videos, banner images, etc. Thecutting-edge technology can translate entire websites in less than 2 minutes.

The organisation's long-term goal is to own the full stack of content needs right from creation-translation-distribution using AI, thereby helping creators to publish 10x more content in less time, thereby maximising reach and ROI. Vitra.ai is also being transformed into a platform, which will make it a Plug-and-Play AI and unleash its true potential. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)