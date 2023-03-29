Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-03-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 17:30 IST
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday air fares could go up by between 10 and 15% this year, although he added they are unlikely to rise more than 20% as other airlines have predicted.
He said traffic was set to grow 10% this year for the low-cost carrier and the tempo of strong bookings could continue through the summer, driven in part by throngs of American tourists coming to Europe.
