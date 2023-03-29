Left Menu

Nine flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 20:35 IST
Nine flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as nine flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to Jaipur on Wednesday evening due to bad weather in the national capital.

Light rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital in the evening under the influence of a western disturbance affecting northwest India. There were also winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour.

A total of nine flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to Jaipur on account of bad weather in the evening, according to an airport official.

Earlier, the IMD predicted a spell of rain and cloudy weather starting Wednesday night under the influence of the fresh western disturbance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023