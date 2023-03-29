Russian airlines' traffic up 0.7% y/y in February

Russian airlines' carried 0.7% more passengers in February than in the same month last year, the Rosstat state statistics service said on Wednesday.

A total of 6.5 million passengers flew on Russian airlines during the month, Rosstat said. Traffic for the first two months of the year was down 5.6% compared with the same period of 2022, at 13.8 million passengers.

Western countries, including the entire European Union, banned Russian airlines from operating in their airspace last year as part of the first package of sanctions to be levelled against Moscow in response to its military campaign in Ukraine.

