Peru announces "definitive withdrawal" of ambassador from Colombia
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 06:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 06:05 IST
Peru's government on Wednesday announced the "definitive withdrawal" of its ambassador from Colombia amid diplomatic tensions between both countries.
The decision responds to "repetitive interventionist and offensive comments" from Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Peru's foreign ministry said in a statement.
