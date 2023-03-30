Left Menu

Qantas, Airbus to invest in Australian biofuel refinery

Qantas Airways Ltd and Airbus SE will jointly invest A$2 million ($1.34 million) in a biofuel refinery being set up in Australia's Queensland state that would convert agricultural by-products into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 08:00 IST
Qantas, Airbus to invest in Australian biofuel refinery

Qantas Airways Ltd and Airbus SE will jointly invest A$2 million ($1.34 million) in a biofuel refinery being set up in Australia's Queensland state that would convert agricultural by-products into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The funds will be used for a detailed feasibility study and early-stage development of the proposed facility jointly developed by Jet Zero Australia and SAF technology firm LanzaJet, Qantas said on Thursday.

The refinery is expected to produce up to 100 million litres of SAF a year, with construction due to start next year. SAF is a biofuel used to power aircraft that has similar properties to conventional jet fuel without the need to develop new planes or engines. It can be blended with conventional jet fuel and can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80%.

The emissions are saved throughout the production process because the feedstocks used to make SAF, including agricultural residue and wood mill waste, have lower lifecycle emissions than conventional jet fuel. Qantas and Airbus last year set up a $200 million fund to help meet Qantas' goal of using at least 10% of SAF in its fuel mix by 2030 after the airline placed a multibillion-dollar order for Airbus narrowbody and widebody planes.

The Queensland refinery is the fund's first investment. Due to the lack of a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia, Qantas now sources SAF at overseas airports, including 10 million litres for flights out of London in 2023 and 20 million litres for flights out of California from 2025.

The airline is targeting 10% of its fuel from SAF by 2030 and 60% by 2050 to hit its target of net zero emissions by then. ($1 = 1.4966 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023