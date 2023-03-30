Fortune Magazine recognizes Findability Sciences as one of America's Most Innovative Companies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Findability Sciences, an enterprise AI company, announced today that it has been named as one of Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies. This prestigious award is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This recognition comes as a result of Findability Sciences' continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology globally and spearheading many industry-firsts. This accolade was conferred based on three innovation dimensions - product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. "We are honored to be recognized by Fortune and Statista Inc. as one of America's Most Innovative Companies," said Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO of Findability Sciences. "This recognition is a testament to our approach and framework for innovation and our belief that the future of business lies in AI. We are proud to be ranked among big names such as Apple, Alphabet Inc., Salesforce, Oracle, IBM, Dell Technologies, Verizon, Capital One and 292 others."

"The recognition also highlights the hard work and dedication of our team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our teams across geographies for not only bringing their whole authentic selves to work but also always having an innovation mindset which has enabled us to achieve feats such as this. We will continue to empower our employees by fostering a culture of innovation to further encourage them to create more cutting-edge solutions," added Anand Mahurkar. For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system. For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields - from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys. For the evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis PatentSight and used their platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company's patents. The 300 US-companies with the highest score were awarded as America's Most Innovative Companies 2023.

