Virgin Atlantic and Indigo expand codeshare agreement

Codeshare is typically an agreement between airlines to sell seats on each other's flights, which augments the existing footprint of the carriers

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Virgin Atlantic has expanded its codeshare with IndiGo, opening up an array of new destinations throughout India and increasing opportunities for frequent flyers. Codeshare is typically an agreement between airlines to sell seats on each other's flights, which augments the existing footprint.

Customers can now book tickets, allowing them to connect seamlessly to London and beyond from destinations such as Varanasi, Srinagar, Goa Mopa and Lucknow through Delhi and Mumbai. The expanded partnership will add 18 destinations to its existing portfolio making it a total of 34 destinations, a joint release by the two airlines said.

"The beautiful beaches of Goa have proved particularly popular with Virgin Atlantic customers. The expanded partnership will incorporate Goa's second airport, Goa Mopa, providing travellers with even more access to one of their favourite destinations," it said. The expanded codeshare will allow Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club members to reach their rewards faster, with opportunities to earn both Virgin Points and Tier Points available on every codeshare flight with IndiGo.

"We are excited to more than double the number of destinations available in our codeshare partnership with IndiGo. This offers our customers even more choice when travelling to and from India," said Alex McEwan, Country Manager - South Asia, Virgin Atlantic. "By combining IndiGo's vast network with Virgin Atlantic's three daily services between India and UK, we offer a range of connections to and from India's most popular destinations," said McEwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

