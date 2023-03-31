Car overturns in Haryana, six killed

Six men were killed while another was seriously injured when their car overturned after hitting a tree and an electric pole on the Adampur-Agroha road in the district, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 2 am when the seven were returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Adampur, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sagar (23) and Shobhit (22), both residents of village Khara Barwala (Hisar), Arvind (24), Abhinav (22), Ashok (25) and Deepak (23), all residents of village Kishangarh (Hisar). The injured Bhunesh (25) is a resident of Suratgarh in Rajasthan.

