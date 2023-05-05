Faran College announces BBA Aviation Course to Academic Programs, Opening Doors for Aspiring Aviation Professionals

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Faran College, a reputed educational institution, is proud to announce the launch of its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Aviation course, aimed at providing students with a comprehensive understanding of the aviation industry. The course will be managed by two young and enthusiastic educationists, Shoaib Arafath [MS(France), B.E(Civil)] and Rabeez Arafath [MIM(UK), B.E(Civil)], who have a wealth of knowledge and experience. The course is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the aviation industry, its operations, management, and the complex global aviation regulatory environment. The BBA Aviation course is managed by Shoaib Arafath and Rabeez Arafath, two experienced aviation professionals with over 30 years of collective experience. They have worked in various positions in the industry, including airline operations, airport management, and air traffic control. With their vast industry experience, they bring practical insights into the classroom and provide students with real-world knowledge and skills. The BBA Aviation course at Faran College is designed to prepare students for various roles in the aviation industry, such as airline operations, airport management, and air traffic control. The curriculum is a perfect blend of theoretical and practical learning, enabling students to gain valuable knowledge and hands-on experience.

"We are delighted to have Shoaib Arafath and Rabeez Arafath manage our BBA Aviation course," said Meer Ariffulla, Chairman of Faran College. "Their extensive experience and knowledge in the industry will be of great value to our students.""Faran College is committed to providing students with a quality education relevant to today's global economy," said Chairman Meer Ariffulla. "Our BBA Aviation course is one of the many courses we offer that provides students with practical skills and knowledge that prepares them for the job market." "Aviation is a dynamic and exciting industry that requires a specialized skill set," said Managing Director, Shoaib. "Our BBA Aviation course provides students with the right mix of theoretical and practical knowledge to make them industry-ready and competent professionals.". "We have partnerships with leading airlines and airports to ensure that students have access to industry experts and can learn from their experience." "Our aim is to provide students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the aviation industry," said Shoaib Arafath, one of the managing directors of the BBA Aviation course. "We have developed a course curriculum that combines theoretical and practical learning, ensuring that students graduate with a well-rounded education that prepares them for various roles in the aviation industry."

"We are thrilled to introduce our BBA Aviation course, which will provide students with a unique opportunity to gain specialized skills and knowledge in the aviation industry," said Rabeez Arafath, of Faran College. "Our course is designed to equip students with the necessary skills to succeed in various roles in the aviation industry." The BBA Aviation course at Faran College will cover a range of subjects such as aviation law, aviation safety and security, airline marketing, and airport planning and design. Students will also have access to internships and job shadowing programs, allowing them to apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world situations.

Faran College's BBA Aviation course provides students with a competitive advantage in the job market. The aviation industry is growing rapidly, and there is a high demand for professionals with specialized skills and knowledge. By studying at Faran College, students will gain the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the aviation industry. The BBA Aviation course is designed to equip students with skills in airline operations, airport management, safety and security, and the regulatory environment of the aviation industry. Students will learn about airport design, air traffic control, aviation safety, aviation law, aviation management, and aviation marketing.

The course will also provide students with the opportunity to gain practical experience through internships and job shadowing programs, where they can apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world situations. Faran College's BBA Aviation course is an excellent opportunity for students who aspire to work in the aviation industry. The aviation industry is a rapidly growing sector, and there is a high demand for professionals with specialized skills and knowledge. By studying at Faran College, students will gain the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the aviation industry.

The BBA Aviation course is a three-year undergraduate degree program, and eligibility criteria include a minimum of 50 per cent marks in 10+2 examinations. The admission process is open, and students can apply online through the college's website. Faran College is a leading nursing educational institution founded by Chairman Meer Ariffulla BE (Civil), an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist, that offers a range of courses, including nursing, pharmacy, Pre-university, business management, computer science, and aviation. Faran College is a 32-year-old and one of the top and early nursing college committed to providing students with the best education and training in the industry. The college offers modern facilities and resources, including well-equipped classrooms, a library, and a computer lab.

The college is committed to providing students with high-quality education and training that equips them with the skills and knowledge to succeed in their chosen careers. The college has a long history of providing quality education, and the BBA Aviation course is another step towards fulfilling its commitment to offering industry-specific courses. Faran College provides state-of-the-art infrastructure and resources, including a modern library, computer labs, and Wi-Fi connectivity across the campus. The college also provides scholarships and financial aid to eligible students to make education more accessible and affordable.

For more information about the BBA Aviation course at Faran College, visit our website at www.farangroupofinstitutions.in "We are confident that our BBA Aviation course will help students achieve their career aspirations and make a meaningful contribution to the aviation industry," said Shoaib Arafath.

