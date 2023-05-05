Left Menu

Manohar International Airport in Goa handles 1 mn passengers in 116 days

Manohar International Airport has expanded its reach by connecting 25 destinations in India, with three new cities added at the end of April 2023, GMR said.

05-05-2023
Manohar International Airport in Goa handles 1 mn passengers in 116 days
Passengers at one of the counters of Manohar International Airport (Photo/GMR). Image Credit: ANI
GMR Goa International Airport (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (GIL), has announced that Manohar International Airport has handled one million passengers in just 116 days since its opening. This overwhelming response from passengers positioned Manohar International Airport amongst the top 20 airports in India as per March 2023 domestic traffic data, according to a statement from GMR Group.

Manohar International Airport has expanded its reach by connecting 25 destinations in India, with three new cities added at the end of April 2023, GMR said. These destinations include Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Ranchi, Rajkot, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Nashik, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Patna, Baroda, Dehradun, and Cochin.

Since its inauguration, Manohar International Airport has received an overwhelming response from airlines and passengers, GMR said in the statement. RV Sheshan, CEO, GGIAL, said, "While reaching the million-passenger milestone is a commendable achievement and a significant milestone, we have many more milestones to achieve. We are committed to providing our partners, passengers, and all stakeholders with a world-class experience and are equipped to maintain our standing as the preferred gateway to Goa."

Equipped to handle even the wide-body Code D & E aircraft, Manohar International Airport is currently catering to Code C Aircraft used by domestic carriers. Code C aircraft such as A320 and B737 have wingspan measuring between 24 metres and 36 metres. Sheshan said, "I would like to thank every member of the airport team for their collective hard work to achieve this milestone by ensuring that our passengers had a pleasant experience when they chose Manohar International Airport."

GMR said GGIAL's success is a testament to the company's dedication to providing a top-of-the-line experience for its passengers by using world-class technologies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

