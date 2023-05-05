Arunachal govt puts efforts to evacuate stranded students from violence-hit Manipur: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Friday said the government is making all efforts to ensure safe return of stranded students of the state in violence-hit Manipur. He said the Pema Khandu government is in ''constant touch'' with the Manipur administration for the evacuation of students stuck in the trouble-torn state. ''A plan for evacuation of stranded students by a helicopter and aircraft is kept ready and will be carried out when the situation in Manipur will become conducive for bringing them to Imphal airport safely,'' Felix told reporters here.

The state government has already constituted a coordination committee comprising the chief secretary and the director general of police to supervise the situation in Manipur, he said. A control room has been set up at the civil secretariat, the home minister said.

Two aircraft have been put on standby for the safe return of Arunachal Pradesh's students, and the process will take place immediately upon the receipt of permission, the minister said.

Felix said a chopper was deployed by the state on Friday for the evacuation of stranded students but could not land at Imphal airport due to congestion of space there and it had to return. According to data, 34 of the 263 students from Arunachal Pradesh studying at various institutes in Manipur have already returned by routine flights.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is ''constantly monitoring the situation there and has talked with his Manipur counterpart and union home secretary'', Felix said.

"As of now no untoward incident involving our students has been reported from Manipur. All our students are staying on their campuses. All are advised not to panic and listen to any rumour. The situation in Manipur is reportedly under control now after the deployment of army and central forces,'' Felix said. Clashes in Manipur broke out after a demonstration by tribal groups against a move to grant the Meiteis the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence erupted in Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest against the Meiteis' demand for ST status.

The Imphal Valley in Manipur remained peaceful but tense on Friday, as more forces were brought in from neighbouring states by road and air to bolster efforts to keep the peace in the state which had witnessed bloody rioting over the last 48 hours.

