Five Thai nationals among nine women rescued from Mumbai spa

Police busted a sex racket being operated at a spa in Khar in Mumbai and rescued nine women, including five Thai nationals and four Indians, an official said on Saturday.Two persons, including a woman, were booked under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act while a search is on for other persons.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 19:23 IST
Police busted a sex racket being operated at a spa in Khar in Mumbai and rescued nine women, including five Thai nationals and four Indians, an official said on Saturday.

Two persons, including a woman, were booked under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act while a search is on for other persons. Police raided the spa located on Waterfield Road on Friday night and rescued nine women. Five of them are Thai nationals, while two others hail from Mizoram, one from Nagaland, and another from Darjeeling, the official said. Police seized Rs 15,000, a mobile phone and other items from the spot, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

