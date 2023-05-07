Left Menu

Eight killed, 15 hurt as truck hits pickup van in UP's Moradabad

There were 26 people in the vehicle at the time of the accident, the police said.

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 07-05-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people, including two teenagers, were killed and more than a dozen injured when a speeding truck hit the pickup van they were travelling in, police here said on Sunday.

The accident took place near the Khairkhata village on the Dalpatpur Road in the district's Bhagatpur area, they said.

A group of people were on their way to a wedding function in the pickup van when the accident occurred. Eight people were killed and around 15 injured, Senior Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said.

The victims have been identified as Razia (14), Muniza (18), Hanifa (42), Hukumat (60), Musrafa (25), Asif (40), Mohammad Alam (36) and Zubair (45).

The injured were taken to the district hospital from where five were referred to a private medical facility. There were 26 people in the vehicle at the time of the accident, the police said.

The district administration is making arrangements to ensure proper treatment of the injured, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

