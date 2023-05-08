Left Menu

Two women officers of Indian Navy training for solo sailing expedition around the globe

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-05-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 13:24 IST
Two women officers of Indian Navy training for solo sailing expedition around the globe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is training two of its women officers to undertake a solo sailing expedition around the globe, an officer said on Monday.

Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa Aligirisamy have been shortlisted for the trip and they are currently on their training expedition, the Indian Navy officer told PTI on the side lines of the third G20 development working group (DWG) meeting in Goa.

Dilna is a logistic officer with the Navy, while Roopa is a naval armament inspection officer, he said.

“One of the two officers will set out to become the first Asian woman solo circumnavigator, if she completes it,” the officer said.

The officers had set out on their training expedition in November 2022 from Goa and will be returning to the coastal state on May 24.

“The officers right now have crew members with them and they are on a 17-metre vessel. They have completed 21,800 nautical miles of sailing till date,” the officer said.

The officer who gets selected for the expedition will become the first Asian woman to undertake the journey alone, he said.

“This will be purely a sailing expedition. Right from repairs of the ship to laundry and cooking everything they will have to do alone,” the officer said, adding that the sailing expedition will be for more than 200 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023