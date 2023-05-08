NSDC and Pernod Ricard India partner to drive Livelihood Skill Training Program for transpersons in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has signed an MoU with Pernod Ricard India - a fast-growing multinational alcohol beverage company - to roll out project 'Livelihood Creation' in line with the mission to create an inclusive skill ecosystem in India. The unique programme is aimed at providing skill training to 240 transpersons on market-driven courses in Mumbai, enabling them to integrate harmoniously into society by making them employable and future-ready. The MoU was signed between Ved Mani Tiwari, COO (Officiating CEO), NSDC and Yashika Singh, Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs, Communications, CSR and S&R, Pernod Ricard India.

The Livelihood Creation project solves a dual objective - first, bridge the gender-based skill gap through employment-oriented skill training, thereby meeting the growing demand for a skilled workforce. Second, addressing stigma, abuse, and discrimination against transgenders. The project will also raise awareness among stakeholders to build consensus on key issues and develop sustainable livelihood approaches as well as capacity building programme for ensuring holistic development. According to the Census 2011 report, only 65 per cent of transgenders were able to find work for more than six months in the year, compared to 75 per cent in the general population. This disparity highlights that limited livelihood options are adversely affecting their socioeconomic well-being, restricting employment opportunities, and increasing their vulnerability to HIV. Speaking on the occasion, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO (Officiating CEO), NSDC said, "The lack of livelihood options contributes to a significant proportion of transgender people choosing or continuing to engage in illicit sexual work, which carries HIV- and health-related risks. The success of any public health program depends on addressing transgender people's livelihood barriers. I am confident that the collaboration with Pernod Ricard for the project will help build a stigma-free and equal society, which will enable the community to have access to better education, employment, and health services and live a life with dignity." Yashika Singh, Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs, Communications and S&R, Pernod Ricard India, said, "At Pernod Ricard, Inclusion and diversity is ingrained in the DNA of our organization. We strongly believe in investing and nurturing gender agnostic talent pools to truly harness the power of human capabilities. It is critical to build an inclusive and conducive ecosystem where people from all societal strata and gender identities have equal access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. Our collaborative programme 'Livelihood Creation' with NSDC is aimed towards enabling and empowering trans-persons with the required skillset and training which will equip them to secure dignified livelihood opportunities." The project will provide an inclusive learning environment that is conducive to the training and certification of the candidates and enhance their standard of living. It will be a placement-linked skill training programme where candidates will get skill training across job roles, such as retail sales and front office.

