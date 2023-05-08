Left Menu

BEST bus rams into shop in Mumbai; driver booked

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 19:55 IST
BEST bus rams into shop in Mumbai; driver booked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into a shop in the western suburb of Andheri here, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Mahakali road in Andheri (east) on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson of the transport body said.

The bus was heading towards Andheri station, when the driver lost control on a slope and rammed the vehicle into a shop, he said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, the shop suffered some damages, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against the driver.

According to BEST, the bus was hired from a private contractor on wet lease, under which the contractor takes responsibility for fuel and bus maintenance, and besides providing a driver.

