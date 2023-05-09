14-year-old schoolgirl run over by train

A 14-year-old girl student was run over by a train here on Tuesday, police said.

Government Railway Police in-charge Gurbhej Singh identified the deceased as a Class 9 student Baljinder Kaur, a resident of village Dakoha.

He said the girl was crossing the railway track near the Sugar mill crossing on Phagwara-Chaheru rail section, unmindful of an approaching train.

The body was handed over to her family after postmortem, he said.

