Woman held for running prostitution racket in Thane; minor girl rescued

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-05-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 11:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested 45-year-old woman for allegedly running a prostitution racket and rescued a minor girl pushed into the flesh trade in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap by sending a decoy customer near a restaurant located close to the Thane railway station on Monday evening, said senior police inspector Mahesh Patil from the police's anti-human trafficking cell.

The police arrested the woman who was present at the spot along with a girl, the police said without specifying the minor's age.

The girl was sent to a rescue home, the official said.

The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.

