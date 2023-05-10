Left Menu

Virgin Atlantic sees profitability returning in 2024, later than expected

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2023 14:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 14:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Virgin Atlantic warned it would not return to profitability until 2024, pushing back its previous forecast of this year, as a weaker pound, rising costs and higher interest rates offset strong demand for travel.

For 2022, Virgin Atlantic posted a pretax loss of 206 million pounds ($256 million) on revenues which came in at 2.9 billion pounds, recovering to 98% of levels last seen in 2019 before the pandemic shut travel markets.

Virgin, founded by billionaire Richard Branson and 51% owned by Branson's Virgin Group with the balance held by Delta Air Lines, said that summer bookings were ahead of expectations. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

