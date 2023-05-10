Left Menu

Navodayan Academy outshines in IIT-JEE main results

In the session 2023 IIT - JEE Main results, students of Navodayan Academy have demonstrated success. Sridhwant Joshi, MD of the institute, said that the students have written about their success with their tireless work and the guidance of director Raviraj Sodani, teachers Naveen Sharma and Shivkumar.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 16:44 IST
Lavanya Rathi of the institution scored 99.48 per cent, Adarsh Patidar 98.8 per cent, Sujay Bhati 98.1 per cent, Dhyan Dalwadi 97.4 per cent, Mridul Lakhotia 96.1 per cent, Akshat Soni 94.4 per cent and Sanjay Yadav 92 per cent. Joshi informed that all our children have qualified for the IIT JEE advanced by following a continuous 12-hour coaching schedule while making meaningful efforts for this hundred per cent result.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

