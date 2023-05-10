17-year-old Agastya Sinha's The Cloud Canvas is now available to online creators on Knorish Academy

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Knorish Academy, the leading learning platform for online course creators, is excited to announce its partnership with The Cloud Canvas, an online learning platform powered by Adobe and a partner of the Global N50 Alliance. The partnership will offer design courses to Knorish Academy's online course creators, enabling them to create better landing pages, websites, logos, and other design elements for their businesses. "We are ecstatic to partner with Knorish Academy to help online creators enhance their design skills," said Agastya Sinha, Founder of The Cloud Canvas. "Design plays a critical role in the success of online ventures, and we believe that our courses will equip entrepreneurs with the tools they need to create beautiful and meaningful designs." The online education industry has seen exponential growth in recent years, and the demand for quality design has never been higher. With this partnership, Knorish Academy and The Cloud Canvas aim to equip online course creators with the skills they need to create professional and effective designs for their businesses. "We are thrilled to partner with The Cloud Canvas to offer design courses to our online course creators," said Kinner N Sacchdev, CEO of Knorish. "Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs to succeed in the online education industry. This partnership will help us achieve that by providing them with the design skills they need to create visually stunning and engaging courses." The Cloud Canvas is an online learning platform powered by Adobe that offers a range of programs to help individuals start, transition, or upgrade their creative skills in the design world. The platform provides learners with the tools and resources they need to develop their skills and become proficient in design principles, color theory, typography, and user experience. The partnership between Knorish Academy and The Cloud Canvas is a testament to their commitment to providing online course creators with the resources they need to succeed in the online education industry. With these design courses, entrepreneurs can create engaging and visually appealing courses that attract and retain students.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)