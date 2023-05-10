Left Menu

P&W says pursuing its own legal recourse against Go First's claims

Pratt Whitney will vigorously defend itself against Gos claims, and is pursuing its own legal recourse, it said.Sources close to PW alleged that the airline has a long history of missing financial commitments to the engine maker.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:19 IST
Pratt & Whitney on Wednesday said it is pursuing its own legal recourse against budget airline Go First, which has alleged that the engine maker is responsible for its financial condition.

The engine maker's statement came hours after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the carrier's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

''Go First's allegations that Pratt & Whitney is responsible for its financial condition are without merit. Pratt & Whitney will vigorously defend itself against Go's claims, and is pursuing its own legal recourse,'' it said.

Sources close to P&W alleged that the airline has a long history of missing financial commitments to the engine maker. P&W continuously offered its support over several years and particularly through the Covid period but the airline's leadership chose to pursue litigation, they claimed.

The airline submitted before the NCLT that it has a total of 54 aircraft, which are its main assets. Out of these, 28 are grounded due to the non-supply of engines by P&W, and the remaining 26 are operational.

The grounding of more than half of its fleet had resulted in financial crunch for the no-frills airline. Go Airlines (India) Ltd operates air services under the brand name Go First.

