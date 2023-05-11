Left Menu

Airbnb's gloomy forecast weighs on hotel, airline stocks

A gloomy forecast from vacation rental firm Airbnb weighed on travel-related stocks on Wednesday as an expected slowdown in bookings signaled an impending slump in travel demand with consumers seeking cheaper accommodation amid inflation and recession fears. Airbnb, which reported a 20% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, said it anticipated fewer bookings and lower average daily rates mostly from price-sensitive travelers in the United States, its largest market.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 01:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 01:10 IST
Airbnb's gloomy forecast weighs on hotel, airline stocks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A gloomy forecast from vacation rental firm Airbnb weighed on travel-related stocks on Wednesday as an expected slowdown in bookings signaled an impending slump in travel demand with consumers seeking cheaper accommodation amid inflation and recession fears.

Airbnb, which reported a 20% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, said it anticipated fewer bookings and lower average daily rates mostly from price-sensitive travelers in the United States, its largest market. The company's shares sank by more than 10% after the announcement and with multiple analysts cutting their price target for the stock. Airbnb's forecast will heighten caution in the travel sector, which encompasses hotels, airlines, and vacation rental firms, according to an investor note by JPMorgan analysts, led by Doug Anmuth. "We also believe Airbnb's commentary will result in increased caution in the travel space, but more specifically around vacation and the U.S.," the analysts said. The S&P 1500 Airlines index was down about 3% on Wednesday, with Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, and Southwest Airlines Co among the biggest losers. Shares of hotel chains were also trading lower. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc fell 3.6%, Wynn Resorts lost 1.1%, and Hyatt Hotels shed nearly 4%. Last month, Delta Airlines, the largest U.S. airline by revenue and market value, offered an upbeat outlook for summer travel demand that it expects will result in higher-than-expected profit for the quarter through June. But airlines are bracing up for higher operating costs and lower revenue as shifting travel patterns in a post-pandemic world, forces carriers to readjust schedules, cut flights, revamp networks and cram planes with as many passengers as possible, analysts and airline executives said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 12

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 12

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 12

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 12

 Global
3
IPM India celebrates the unwavering spirit of motherhood, this Mother's Day

IPM India celebrates the unwavering spirit of motherhood, this Mother's Day

 India
4
COLUMN-U.S. mega tech is expensive, but may be unavoidable: McGeever

COLUMN-U.S. mega tech is expensive, but may be unavoidable: McGeever

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023