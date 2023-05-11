Left Menu

FM Sitharaman on 2-day visit to Japan from today for G7 meeting

The Union finance minister is on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, for a 'Dialogue with partner countries' at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting tomorrow (May 12, 2023), according to a tweet from the finance ministry.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 08:50 IST
FM Sitharaman on 2-day visit to Japan from today for G7 meeting
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Indian Ambassador to Japan and Marshall Islands Sibi George (Photo/@FinMinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at Haneda Airport at Tokyo in Japan on Wednesday (local time) where she was received and welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Japan and Marshall Islands, Sibi George. The Union finance minister is on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, for a 'Dialogue with partner countries' at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting tomorrow (May 12, 2023), according to a tweet from the finance ministry.

During her visit, Sitharaman will also have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, besides a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors, the finance ministry said in a tweet. The office-bearers of Tokyo Tamil Sangam also called on the Union finance minister during her two-day visit, according to a tweet from the office of the finance minister's office. Tokyo Tamil Sangam is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote Tamil language and culture in Tokyo, Japan.

The G7 meeting will be chaired by Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and the Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda. During the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) held in New Delhi on Monday, FM Sitharaman said regulators must take appropriate and timely action to mitigate any vulnerability and strengthen financial stability. She said regulators should maintain a constant vigil as ensuring financial sector stability is a shared responsibility of the regulators. The heads of the regulators of the G7 member countries will be here during the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023