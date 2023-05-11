Australia trade minister visiting China from May 11-13 - China commerce ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 13:01 IST
Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell is visiting China from May 11 to 13, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.
China hopes that the visit will further implement the consensus reached between the two countries' heads of state in Bali, said Shu Jueting, a ministry spokesperson.
