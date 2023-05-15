Mother-son duo killed after being hit by train in UP's Prayagraj
A 60-year-old woman and her son died after being hit by a train here on Monday, police said.
Meena Kumari and her son Raju alias Rakesh Kumar (30) accidentally came on the railway line while arguing over something and got hit by a train, ACP (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said The duo were killed in the incident that happened in Shivkuti police station area, police said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.
