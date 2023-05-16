Left Menu

Assam working on measuring size of economy at district levels

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said his government intends to start measuring the size of the economy (or GDP) at the district levels for a better understanding of their economic conditions. "We never thought about what is the GDP of our district or in what direction is our district's economy going," Sarma said at a deputy commissioners conference held in Tinsukia.

Ever since he became the CM, such DC conferences are held every six months. Now onwards, routine works (such as giving approval for various utilities, and heading district-level committees) done by the DCs will be divested and they will focus on being assigned other important tasks in their respective districts.

"We are bringing large-scale changes at the district unit. DC must not get involved in routine admin work but must spend time on the overall progress of the district across key developmental parameters." These initiatives are part of the decentralisation of administration in the state.

Sarma said his first priority is to bring uniform development in all districts. Once an assessment of districts is done, Sarma said deputy commissioners from "less performing" districts will have to visit their high-performing districts for analysis.

"We need to start measuring GDP at the district level. The deputy commissioner has to function as the Chief Secretary and Guardian Minister as the Chief Minister of the district. This is the mindset we want to implement." Further, to streamline administrations, the Sarma-led government is in the process of linking every constituency to just one circle office.

"We want to synchronize both revenue work and developmental work." (ANI)

