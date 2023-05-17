Great meeting with Mukesh Ambani to learn about Reliance's innovations in renewable energy: US Ambassador to India

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Wednesday met Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai. The official handle of US Ambassador Eric Garcetti tweeted on Wednesday morning: "Great meeting with Mukesh Ambani to learn about Reliance's innovations in the renewable energy sector, and exploring avenues for more #USIndiaTogether economic cooperation."

Eric Garcetti on Tuesday met Shah Rukh Khan at the actor's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai, and discussed Bollywood and its "huge cultural impact" across the globe. Garcetti took to Twitter to share about his visit to King Khan's mansion. "Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe," the US Envoy said in a tweet.

Eric Garcetti, on Monday, also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. The Ashram, also known as the Gandhi Ashram, is located in the Sabarmati suburb of Ahmedabad and has been a witness to many important historical events. Eric Garcetti on Monday said India is embodying the dreams of the world today.

"India is embodying the dreams of the world today. It doesn't matter where you come from, it doesn't matter who your parents are, it doesn't matter what religion you practice, it doesn't matter what language you speak. All that matters are the dreams in your heart. And those dreams of India are being realized every single day," Garcetti said on Monday during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was on March 24 (local time) sworn in by US Vice-President Kamala Harris as the new US Ambassador to India. (ANI)

