Left Menu

Father, daughter die after jumping before goods train in UP's Unnao

A 45-year-old man and his teenage daughter allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a goods train on the Kanpur-Lucknow rail route in Uttar Pradeshs Unnao district, police said on Tuesday. According to preliminary information, Yash Gupta 45 and his 14-year-old daughter jumped onto the track as a goods train approached, resulting in their death on the spot, he said.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 24-02-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 09:29 IST
Father, daughter die after jumping before goods train in UP's Unnao
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man and his teenage daughter allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a goods train on the Kanpur-Lucknow rail route in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 8:45 pm on Monday on the down track near Sahajani crossing in the Shuklaganj area, ahead of Gangaghat railway station, Inspector in-charge of Gangaghat police station said. According to preliminary information, Yash Gupta (45) and his 14-year-old daughter jumped onto the track as a goods train approached, resulting in their death on the spot, he said. On receiving information, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and local police rushed to the scene. For safety reasons, movement on the down track was halted for some time, briefly disrupting rail traffic. The Lucknow-bound Tejas Express and Gomti Express were impacted for a short period due to the incident, officials said. Police said a white car bearing a Kanpur registration number was found parked about 200 metres from the spot towards Dewarakala village. Documents and a mobile phone recovered from the vehicle confirmed that it belonged to Yash Gupta. Based on the vehicle registration details, the family members were informed and an investigation was initiated, police said. The deceased were identified by Gupta's wife. The exact reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Further action will be taken on the basis of statements of family members and other evidence, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

 India
2
Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

 Global
4
China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026