Ministry of Home Affairs allots 50 companies of CAPF to poll-bound Tamil Nadu

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allotted an initial 50 companies of the CAPF to Tamil Nadu as a proactive security measure ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections. Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the initial batch of 50 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) would be inducted on March 10, 2026. ''50 companies of the CAPF have been initially allotted to Tamil Nadu by Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, for area domination, confidence-building measures in connection with the General Elections to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly,'' an official release from the Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday. The Assembly elections are expected to be held in April 2026 to elect all 234 members of the Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)