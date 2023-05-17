Air India's Delhi-Sydney flight passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to turbulence
Seven passengers onboard an Air India flight from the national capital to Sydney on Wednesday suffered ''minor sprain'' due to severe turbulence, according to a senior DGCA official.
The official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required.
Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence.
''During the flight seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit,'' the official said.
Air India's airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance, the official added.
A statement from Air India on the incident is awaited.
