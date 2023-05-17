Left Menu

Air India's Delhi-Sydney flight passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to turbulence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 13:56 IST
Air India's Delhi-Sydney flight passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to turbulence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven passengers onboard an Air India flight from the national capital to Sydney on Wednesday suffered ''minor sprain'' due to severe turbulence, according to a senior DGCA official.

The official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required.

Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence.

''During the flight seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit,'' the official said.

Air India's airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance, the official added.

A statement from Air India on the incident is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023