Left Menu

Maha: Five killed in SUV-tractor collision in Sangli district

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:55 IST
Maha: Five killed in SUV-tractor collision in Sangli district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five persons were killed and three injured when the SUV in which they were traveling collided with a tractor on Wednesday morning in Western Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said.

The accident took place near Miraj on Ratnagiri-Pandharpur road around 11 am, a district police official said.

Three men, a 12-year-old boy and a woman were killed while three more passengers of the speeding SUV sustained serious injuries, he said. The injured were admitted to the Miraj civil hospital.

The SUV was heading towards Ratnagiri from Kolhapur.

The tractor, traveling in the opposite direction, was carrying bricks, the official said, adding that its driver fled from the spot.

A case has been registered and further probe is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023