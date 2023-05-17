Left Menu

Top 30 Emerging Leaders of The Year 2023 by Influencer Magazine

Have You Ever Met Someone Who Is Not Only A Skilled Professional But Also A Compassionate Soul Dedicated To Making The World A Better Place? Here Is The List Of Top 30 Emerging Leaders From Different Sectors I.E. Education, Social Work, Medicine, Business, Art Etc. Whose Profound Impact Transcends The Boundaries Of Time And Space. In These Features, We Choose Them On The Basis Of Different Kinds Of Benchmarks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:11 IST
New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Have You Ever Met Someone Who Is Not Only A Skilled Professional But Also A Compassionate Soul Dedicated To Making The World A Better Place? Here Is The List Of Top 30 Emerging Leaders From Different Sectors I.E. Education, Social Work, Medicine, Business, Art Etc. Whose Profound Impact Transcends The Boundaries Of Time And Space. In These Features, We Choose Them On The Basis Of Different Kinds Of Benchmarks. 1 RJ Aarti Malhotra - Director : Golden Sparrows

2 Dr. Jagdish Pandey - Educationist , Md - Countrywide Group 3 Prof. Dr. Sir Hemantraya Biradar - Cardio -Diabetologist, Director : Mansi Clinic And Research Centre

4 Pavel Garg -Entrepreneur , Chairman : Combitic Global Caplet P Ltd. 5 Himanshu Malhotra - Sales & Marketing Expert - Govt.Bidding

6 Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani- Chartered Accountant & Social Activist 7 Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala- Entrepreneur & Social Activist

8 Dr Milind Sampgaonkar - World Record Holder In Insurance, M D Siddhi Associates 9 Dr. Mrs. Sunita Gadde- Secretary : Lingaya's Group Of Institutions

10 Ved Prakash Mahawar- Former Director : ONGC ( Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ) 11 Renu Khuggar - Social Activist, Founder : Prerna Old Age Home

12 Dr Sanjeev Kumar - Author & Multiple World Record Holder 13 Advocate Mita Banerjee- Advocate & Social Activist

14 Dr Pranav Mishra - Additional Director: LLDIMS 15 Omkar Mahendra Talmale - Social Activist

16 Sanjay Pandurang Kamble- Social Activist 17 Dr. Lipika Modi - Author & Social Activist

18 Dr. Surendra Kapoor - Vastu Expert & Author 19 Inderjeet Kaur - Social Activist

20 Poonam Gupta - Entrepreneur & Social Activist 21 Bhagyashri Kulkarni - Social Activist

22 Shripad Desai - Educationist 23 Dr Bhagyashree Rajesh Gwande - Nadi Specialist, Director : Gavandes Madhyabharat Aayurvedic Chikitsalaya

24 Kiran Dalal - Educationist 25 Dr Abhijeet Sengupta- Educationist

26 Dr Akhill A Agarwal - Vastu Consultant , Astrologer Numerologist 27 Dr Somnath Mukherjee- Gastroenterologist

28 Saraswathi Venkatesh.P - Artist 29 Dr Vijay Hiraman Kokane- Social Activist, Director Of Jss Raigad Maharashtra Yojana

30 Rajesh Chaitya Vangad - Artist : Warli Art

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

